Washington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2013 --Many people consider donating their car for a good cause (and for a tax credit). However, American Children's Cancer Association (ACCA) have gone far beyond a tax credit, and now say they have sweetened the donation incentive pot considerably.



ACCA has been offering a $200 VISA Gift Card, plus a 3 day, 2 night vacation voucher, as a thank you gift for car donations in NJ.



But now, ACCA has added a new incentive, this time for referring a car donation. "We are now offering a $200 VISA Gift Card to anyone who simply refers an accepted car donation to us" stated Joe Way, Director of ACCA. "This new incentive further establishes, what was already a unique position, among any other car donation service in the country".



ACCA is an approved, 501(c)(3) charity, and financially supports families with children who have been stricken with cancer.



ACCA's assistance helps these families afford the safest, most effective, alternative treatments available. In order to fund their efforts, they have been accepting car donations in New Jersey for over 15 years.



ACCA also accepts car donations anywhere else in the U.S.



To donate your car NJ, (or elsewhere), or learn about their efforts in helping children with cancer, visit their website

http://GiveToKids.net, or call 1-800-Give2Kids (1-800-448-3254).



To refer a car donation (or any vehicle), please visit: http://donatecar200.com



About ACCA

