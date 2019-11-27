Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2019 --Beck Insurance, serving the Toledo communities of Bryan OH, Defiance OH, Napoleon OH, Sylvania OH and Waterville OH, offers tips regarding loaning your car to others to drive. One question the independent agency is often asked is if car insurance follows the car or the driver. The answer is that most of the time car insurance follows the car. This could mean ramifications to the car owner.



Generally, someone who only borrows the car a few days a month is covered by the car insurance. This includes a neighbor borrowing the car because theirs broke down, a college student that only comes home during school breaks or a friend visiting from out of town. If a driver does get into an accident, car insurance may only cover them to an extent and may also request that the driver is excluded from borrowing the car in the future. Insurance companies may also request that someone else in the household with a bad driving is also excluded from borrowing the car. A history of accidents or DUIs could be an example of an excluded driver.



If a driver starts to use the car for an extended amount of time such as a few weeks in a row, then the driver is generally not covered by the owner's car insurance. If for some reason, the driver borrowing the car is using the car for work-related activities, the owner's car insurance may not cover accidents due to the fact that commercial auto insurance would be required.



If a person borrows a car without telling the owner or without permission, it gets a little more complicated. Under some conditions, the driver's own car insurance would need to cover the damages. Other insurance may only cover the damage to the borrowed car but not any the damage to any other car.



The rules for borrowed car can be difficult and greatly change between car insurance carriers. Beck Insurance always recommends consumers talk to their car insurance agent about the rules for another driver borrowing their car. An independent agent can find drivers the car insurance that fits their needs if they have a child in college, family members that often borrow their car and more.



About Beck Insurance

Beck Insurance has helped businesses throughout Northwest Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana, including the communities of for Bryan OH, Defiance OH, Napoleon OH, Sylvania OH, Toledo, and Waterville OH with car insurance for over 70 years.



For more information, please visit www.beckinsurance.com/