Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2019 --Beck Insurance, serving the Toledo communities of Defiance OH, Napoleon OH, Perrysburg, Sylvania OH and Waterville OH, is offering tips on car insurance for area residents looking to buy a new car. The fall season is often one of the most popular times of the year for purchasing a new car. While internet experts say October is the most advantageous time, historically September is one of the highest months for new car registrations. Whether preparing for the change in weather or getting ready for another driver in the family requiring a car for school, many new cars are September cars.



While many people may think their current car insurance completely covers a new car's value, chances are it does not. Many insurance companies do not even offer new car replacement insurance as part of car insurance. What happens if their current car insurance carrier does not have new car replacement as an option? This is where car insurance customers will have to think about how they want to proceed. If they do decide new car replacement insurance is important enough to switch, then they might go through a dozen or more car insurance websites trying to look for what they want. However, an independent carrier such as Beck Insurance will be able to lead them to the policy that fits their needs during this time.



Additionally, an independent car insurance agency will be able to explain the different types and options in new car replacement insurance. Besides new car replacement, options exist for better-car replacement and gap insurance. Again, not all insurance companies will offer each of these car insurance types listed so customers may find it best to work with an independent agency that will do the groundwork in finding one. And, what works for one person looking for a reliable family car is different than another looking for the latest model and features.



Beck Insurance reminds everyone to get their car insurance taken care before getting a new car. If a customer doesn't know what their car insurance offers, they may be tempted to sign up for a new car insurance policy while at the dealership. Working with their car insurance agency may offer better protection and cost savings.



