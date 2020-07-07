Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --Car insurance shopping is often confusing, so working with an independent insurance carrier can make choosing the proper car insurance policy less stressful. As an independent insurance agency, Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group works with multiple insurance carriers to provide affordable car insurance policies. The agents help determine which car insurance policy is most appropriate for both seasoned and new drivers in Phoenixville, Limerick, Collegeville, Skippack, and the surrounding areas.



Kelly Insurance agents research which companies offer good driver and driver training discounts, as well as senior and military discounts. They gather multiple policy offers from a variety of insurance providers and spend time with clients to explain the benefits of each so an informed decision can be made. Providing comprehensive car insurance is their goal. The Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group is available when the unexpected happens.



With more than 36 years of insurance experience, owner and founder, Patrick J. Kelly considers each client a friend, oftentimes working for multiple generations of families from Phoenixville, Limerick, Collegeville, Skippack, Royersford and Trappe, PA. Mr. Kelly is proud of the work he and his team does, "meeting the needs of the people in our community by delivering quality risk management solutions." For more information about car insurance coverage visit www.kellyins.com or call 610-489-9442.



About Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group

Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group has been a staple in the Trappe, PA community and the surrounding areas, providing affordable insurance to families and businesses for more than three decades. Whether you need car insurance, health insurance, or protection on land or sea, the insurance agents at Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group will find you the right insurance coverage for your needs.