Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2020 --When buying a car, new or used, you need auto insurance that meets your states minimum required limits of liability. Most dealerships will not allow you to drive off the lot without providing evidence of coverage. If you are buying a vehicle from a private party, they may not require you to have coverage in place a time of purchase however proof of insurance will be needed to complete your Pennsylvania title transfer. Having an auto policy in place is also recommended for both your safety and financial security.



If you have existing coverage in place, make sure you notify your insurance company of the new purchase. Do not rely solely on the assumption that the car dealership will notify them on your behalf. You many also want to review your coverage levels as your new vehicle may be worth more than a vehicle that is being replaced. The agents at Kelly Insurance are here to help with your auto insurance questions and concerns. They have been helping clients find and select car insurance for more than three decades. As an independent agent they have the ability to compare coverage, price and service of a multitude of insurance companies.



The Kelly Insurance agents understand that finding the right car insurance is key and they view it as an important responsibility, one which is taken very seriously. Kelly Insurance employees will listen to client concerns and questions and provide detailed explanations of coverage, if desired, and recommendations. It is their goal that customers feel safe and cared for, particularly in the event of an accident or breakdown. For more information on car insurance call Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group at 610-489-9442 or visit www.kellyins.com.



