Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2021 --When car insurance is needed, the agents at Kelly Insurance are here to help. Our team works with drivers of all ages and experience levels, to find the right coverage. As an independent agency, Kelly Insurance has a multitude of auto insurance carriers and shops to determine which coverage best benefits the client. Kelly Insurance agents work hard to ensure each client understands what the auto policy entails – coverage, discounts, premium payment options, etc.



It is important to discuss driver and vehicle details with your agent. Expect to discuss driver ages, number of years licensed, state licensed, anticipated vehicle use, and claims history. You will also review potential areas for discounts, including but not limited to:



- Defensive Driver Discount

- Anti-Theft Discount

- Good Student Discount

- Student Away at School Discount

- Multi-Policy or Multi-Vehicle Discounts



Prior to your auto insurance purchase, your agent will review auto insurance coverage options and assist you in determining the need for yourself and/or your family. Coverages include:



- Bodily Injury and Property Damage Liability

- Medical Expenses and First Party Benefits

- Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Coverage

- Comprehensive and Collision Coverage and Deductibles

- Roadside Assistance and Rental Car Coverage



Agents at Kelly Insurance will discuss all the options available to make sure the right coverage is purchased, at a reasonable price, in Phoenixville, Limerick, Skippack, Collegeville, and the surrounding areas. Reach out to Kelly Insurance Group online at www.kellyins.com or call 610-489-9442.



