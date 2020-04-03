Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2020 --Whether you are in the market for new car insurance or you're a first-time driver looking for a reasonable rate, the experts at Kelly Insurance Group will take the time to listen to your needs and shop around to find you the most competitive coverage in Skippack PA, Collegeville PA, Trappe PA, and the surrounding areas. Matching clients with the carrier that best suits their needs and explaining the car insurance in detail, is the specialty of Kelly Insurance agents. Providing car insurance you can trust is their goal.



For more than 36 years, the experienced staff at Kelly Insurance Group has been providing competitive car insurance to satisfied clients. Kelly Insurance Group's dedicated employees provide personal, friendly service in an efficient manner, to get the best insurance rates for their clients, in Phoenixville PA, Limerick PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, and the surrounding areas. As a family owned agency, owner Patrick J. Kelly recognizes and appreciates his clients saying, "many of our clients were friends long before they became customers, and many long-time customers have become close friends. We're here to celebrate the good times…and we're here when the unexpected happens." This independent agency can source quotes from top-rated carriers providing the customer with a multitude of options.



As an independent agency, the Kelly Insurance team can compare options from several highly rated insurance carriers. Working with multiple insurance companies gives Kelly Insurance Group agents the ability to research which companies offer good driver discounts, senior discounts, and military and federal employee discounts. The experienced agents will share quotes from multiple insurance providers and explain the benefits of each, so clients can make an informed decision. For more information on car insurance in Phoenixville PA, Limerick PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, Collegeville PA, Trappe PA visit, www.kellyins.com or call 610-489-9442.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Family owned and operated, Kelly Insurance Group has been serving the residents of Phoenixville PA, Limerick PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, Collegeville PA, Trappe PA and the surrounding areas for more than three decades. The staff has provided insurance services for generations of families and will continue to do so for years to come.