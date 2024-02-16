Car Paint Protection Trends for 2024

Vancouver, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2024 --Exterior color has always been a huge factor for car shoppers, and custom paint jobs have only continued to grow in popularity throughout recent years. Today's car owners generally want colors that simultaneously elicit exciting emotions and are easy on the eyes.



Car paint color provides a sense of pride in vehicle ownership, and it's important for car owners to understand how car paint protection trends are continuously evolving in 2024.



The car paint protection vancouver wa experts at NW Window Tinting have provided some of the latest industry trends that are impacting the entire auto industry and shaping the future of automotive paint this year!



Industry Globalization



New automotive markets have drastically changed color preferences among car owners throughout the world, and this has subsequently led to more tech-savvy, advanced matching options.



Because automakers must keep up with their customer demands, increasingly more color schemes are being implemented by some of the most popular brands. This also means that the future of the car paint protection industry will require technological adoptions to better match car colors.



And as the industry continues to globalize, there will be a trend toward more uniform and consistent car colors.



Client Base Shifts



Automakers are making all sorts of changes to their increasingly more global customer base, which includes a better understanding toward developing purchasing preferences.



As more millennials and Gen Zers purchase cars, it'll become increasingly more important for automakers to focus their attention on top-quality exterior and interior paints/designs. Developing products based around what customers want to buy has always been a necessary business strategy, and automakers will continue this trend in new ways throughout 2024.



Future client bases are undoubtedly going to change auto color trends. Some popular color choices this year include pastel and bright chromatic hues, so it's safe to say that a new generation of car owners is going to have a huge impact on the entire industry's future.



Increased Demand in Color Saturation



Many auto paint experts have concluded that there's been a significant rise in the overall demand for increased color saturation in a car's coating. This trend also coincides with consumer expectations for sustainability, which includes a preference toward reduced carbon emissions and overall toxicity.



This trend is also heavily influenced by car shoppers wanting more color harmony, which is a huge reason why automakers are expanding their color palettes in order to develop more innovative designs. An example of this would be high chroma color technology that utilizes dispersant and high-energy technology to develop new chromatic colors.



Some popular chromatic colors in today's industry include brilliant blue, radiant red and gallant gray. Many automakers are also adding silver and blue flakes to create sparkle and dark undertone effects to enhance car paint pigmentation.



Digital Advancements



Tech-savvy, digital advancements have heavily influenced the automotive paint industry throughout recent years, and this trend will continue throughout 2024. Many digital tools are now being used to model and render auto colors, and many other tools are helping automakers perfect their color harmony.



These digital rendering tools do wonders as designers develop aesthetics based upon a vehicle's unique style and body—which is also reducing potential production delays.



Showrooms now feature touchscreens that offer 3D technology, which allows car shoppers to visualize how specific colors and vehicles will go together prior to making any customization requests.



Futuristic Ideas Will Continue To Influence The Car Paint Protection Industry!



The above industry trends are only just the beginning in terms of what changes will ultimately impact the car paint protection industry. Customization, color development and sustainability will continue to be major shopping factors that influence automaker strategies and sales.



So, there's absolutely no denying how color functionality and other car paint protection factors will re-shape the automotive industry throughout 2024!



About NW Window Tinting

NW Window Tinting is a leading auto window tinting company based in Vancouver, Washington. Their team has supported the Portland metro area for decades with all sorts of automotive customizations, including car paint protection services.



The NW Window Tinting team is available for comment regarding the latest industry trends permeating throughout 2024, and they can be reached through this contact page or by calling 360-750-6501.