Car Pooling Ads Spike During Strike

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2008 -- It is a virtual traffic jam of ads in the car pool section of UsedOttawa.com (including Gatineau), the busy local free Canadian classifieds ad website started in 2005, now with over 440,000 unique visitors per month and over 64,000 ads.



Local residents have posted ads offering and seeking Car Pools, an increase in volume which is apparent, with hundreds of new ads in the past week.



Most are the usual offers and requests one would expect, YET CURIOUSLY SOME GO MUCH FURTHER, offering sage advice about being a good Samaritan during the transit strike, while others also look at this as a money making business opportunity.



See:

http://www.usedottawa.com/classifieds/carpool-local-commuting



When the snow finally settles, it will be very interesting to see if the rise in car pool ads continues after the strike is resolved with the strike being a blessing in disguise for the long-term change in behaviour for the benefit of our congested highways and choking environment.



Here are a few noteworthy examples from today:



http://www.usedottawa.com/classified-ad/7757031



Will drive you where you need to go during strike

Hi! I will be working during the week but on Saturdays and Sundays I am available for anyone who needs a ride. I am NOT available weekdays.

Depending on distances we can negotiate a price.

10km or less $10

More than 10km $20 etc...

I live near the airport/South Keys.

Stefan, Gloucester



http://www.usedottawa.com/classified-ad/7762209



Bus Strike

It would be nice for people to pull over and ask your fellow man or woman if they need a lift maybe we can get them to work on time seeing the bus drivers picked a good time to stick it to us .............................

Get into the seasons spirit and offer a ride to a fellow person I know I will

happy holidays...................

Orleans



http://www.usedottawa.com/classified-ad/7766006



Bank at Conroy to downtown

Seeking ride during transit strike (and, perhaps beyond), from Bank at Conroy to Queen at Kent (or nearby) and return. Regular hours are 8 to 4 but I can be flexible.

Gloucester



http://UsedOttawa.com is part of http://UsedCanada.com, the largest Canadian-owned network of classified ad websites. Founded in 2003, UsedCanada.com connects buyers and sellers in their own cities through a series of local free classified ad websites across Canada.



For more information, please contact:



Mr. Kean Graham

Community Marketing Manager, UsedCanada.com

818 Broughton, Victoria, BC V8W 1E4

kgraham@usedeverywhere.com



p. (250) 381-3633 ext 354

f. (250) 480-7195

Make Cash, Not Trash!

http://usedeverywhere.com/the_press_room.html

