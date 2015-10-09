Car Rentals: Philadelphia Most Expensive U.S. Destination to Rent a Car

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2015 --Philadelphia has just earned the distinction of being the most expensive U.S. destination in which to rent a car.



CheapCarRental.net came to this conclusion after conducting a survey that compared the car rental rates of 50 destinations across the nation. The past 12 months served as the study period in determining the rankings.



In the City of Brotherly Love, car renters had to spend an average of $65 per day for the cheapest available rental car over the past year. Coming in a few dollars cheaper in the survey's second spot is New York City. Rounding out the top three, Detroit and Indianapolis share the survey's third spot at an average daily rate of $58.



It must mentioned that the rates are yearly average rates. This is an important distinction because rates fluctuate heavily in some destinations based on the season. Boston serves as a good case in point. There, a car could be snagged for less than $30 per day in early December. In comparison, a renter would have been unable to find a car for less than $80 during most of the month of August. Rates in Philadelphia have remained relatively stable, however, during the studied time period. Indeed, only rarely have car renters there paid less than $50 per day.



In contrast, Pittsburgh, the other Pennsylvanian destination considered by the survey, ranks in the survey's midfield. An average daily rental rate of $37 put it in the middle of the pack. Least expensive overall of all the destinations surveyed is Miami. In southern Florida's popular resort town, renters had to spend an average of only $20 per day to rent a car over the past year.



The following table shows the 10 most expensive U.S. car rental destinations. The prices shown reflect the average daily rate for the cheapest available rental car in each destination during the period spanning October 1, 2014 through September 30, 2015. Each city's main airport was chosen as the Pick-Up and Drop-Off location.



1. Philadelphia $65

2. New York $61

3. Detroit $58

4. Indianapolis $58

5. Austin $56

6. Charlotte $55

7. Cincinnati $53

8. St. Louis $53

9. Baltimore $52

10. Cleveland $52



For the full rankings of the survey, visit http://www.cheapcarrental.net/press/usa2015.html



