Car Seat Travel Bag from Angel Baby Becomes a Top Ten Bestseller in Amazon

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --Angel Baby is pleased to reveal that their popular baby product Car Seat Travel Bag is now amongst the top ten Amazon bestsellers in the category of travel bags and carts. It is relevant to mention here that this car seat gate check bag has already secured close to eight hundred Amazon reviews with a decent average rating. The product is currently available at Amazon for a discounted price of $19.95 with many additional benefits.



A manufacturer of multiple baby products, Angel Baby is known to maintain a high quality standard for all their products. Their car seat travel bag has been manufactured from an extra strong polyester fabric that is waterproof, lightweight, and tear resistant. With dimensions of 86.4cm x 45.7cm x 45.7cm, these bags are compatible with car seats from companies such as Britax, Graco, JL Childress, Jeep, Chicco, Evenflo, etc. Some of the key components of this product include a carrying handle with drawstring closure, adjustable lock, and an ID box. Using this product, many of the users have been able to protect their car seat investments from dirt and germs.



In her Amazon review, a recent user stated, "This car seat cover is great for when I travel home to visit my family in Boston traveling with the car seat is never easy and I can get stained and ripped when flying and it goes underneath the plane. This protects the car seat to keep it nice and clean and is nice and durable. It is easy to spot your car seat when you get off the plane as well which is really nice. I'm extremely happy with the quality of this material."



Expressing pleasure about the product's latest feat, a senior official from Angel Baby stated, " We are really pleased to reveal that our Car Seat Travel Bag is now a top ten Amazon bestseller. I congratulate the entire team fro this success and hope that things will only get better from here."



