CAR T Cell Therapy Market Size Worth USD 2.99 Billion in 2025: Polaris Market Research

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market is anticipated to reach over USD 2.99 Billion by 2025 According to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.



The CAR T therapy uses the patient's own immune system as well as develops it to target the tumor cells and execute them. This therapy is depending on the re-engineering of T-cells to make them recognize cancer cells and target such cells when they generally fail to do so. This therapy has proven very operative in patients with blood cancer who have already gone through alternative therapies such as chemotherapy.



The Choice of the Target Antigen to Define the Type of Therapy



The CD19 antigen present on the surface of the B cell has proven to be the highly effective CAR T cell therapy with approved treatment for leukemia and lymphoma where B cells have become carcinogenic. Currently, Kymriah by Novartis and Yescarta (manufactured and distributed by Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of a US-based company, Gilead Sciences) are only approved products for B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and Large B-Cell lymphoma respectively. The key players in this sector are evolving new CAR-T therapies targeting different antigens for solid tumor including L1CAM, MUC16 and for blood cancers including CD123, CD22, BCMA among others.

Global Market Significance



CAR-T is a vastly revolutionary therapy which contains a distinctive business model in the pharmaceutical industry to reach the commercial stage. This therapy signifies a novel methodology with large potential in terms of manufacturing procedure and toxicity management. Leading key market players such as Novartis, Gilead, Celgene, and others are gaining full exposure to the immuno-oncology field with the ongoing merger and acquisition activities, product developments, and clinical trials to increase the importance of cellular therapy.



The Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market is segmented on the basis of the target antigen, application, and geography. On the basis of a target antigen, the global CAR T Cell Therapy Market is segmented into CD19, CD20, MESO, HER2, EGFRV III, and Others. On the basis of application, the global CAR T Cell Therapy Market is segmented into Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Follicular Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, and Others. The first therapy approved was observed among pediatrics and/or young adults Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) – an ailment with a high unmet need where CAR-T indicated high effectiveness. The therapy for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) was estimated to be the largest market sharing segment followed by multiple myeloma. In addition, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and follicular lymphoma are expected to be the other major market segments during the forecast period.



In terms of geography, North America region is estimated to dominate the global CAR T Cell Therapy Market. Increasing research and developments programs as well as ongoing regulatory approvals are factors attributed for the augmented market growth of CAR T cell therapy. For instance, Kymriah (a Novartis product) has cleared the USFDA approval in August 2017 for the treatment of patients suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Moreover, key players such as Novartis and Kite are the first to reach US market and are expected to focus on expansion via the number of academic centers that can provide appropriate cancer treatments in 2018.



Some major key players in global CAR T Cell Therapy Market includes Novartis International AG, Kite Pharma, Inc., Juno Therapeutics, Pfizer, Inc. Celgene Corporation, Cellectis, Sorrento Therapeutics, Bluebird bio, and Immune Therapeutics. The objective of the key market players is to deliver better chronic care administration while keeping the cost low.



