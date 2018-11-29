Car Title Washing in the USA - New Study on VinCheck.info

Kirkland, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2018 --No state in the country is immune from title washing - there are many car buyers such as Paul in Colorado who fall victim to title washing scams. The practice is so common that as high as 1 in 44 titles in some states have been title washed, legally.



However, a salvage brand doesn't always make its way into a title. For instance, there are cars available at different auctions such as this 2018 RAM 1500 Pickup that had obviously been in a serious accident and hadn't yet been repaired but still carried a clean title. It's enough to make repairs, give the car a new coat of paint and resell it at full Blue Book value to an unsuspecting buyer.



Unfortunately, it's not hard to find deals like the one mentioned. The danger to unaware car buyers is that they have no idea that the car could have been severely damaged in the past and may be unreliable or flat out dangerous to drive.



In many states, the practice of title washing is completely legal or the regulations are so lax that it's not hard for crooks to obtain a clean title.



Statistics collected in the VinCheck.info report show the following states either allow title washing or have lax regulations to prevent title washing fraud.



New Jersey

North Carolina

Massachusetts

California

Georgia

Texas

Virginia

Washington

Tennessee

Illinois

Mississippi



Title Washing Scams Can Be Avoided



Title washing is so widespread that it's necessary to know the signs before signing a contract. There are some obvious signs that can indicate an altered vehicle history and knowing them can save money, time, and headaches.



The rest of the publication can be found here:

https://vincheck.info/title-washing-in-america/