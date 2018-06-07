Carbis Solutions Showcases Gold Standard in Liquid Terminal Fall Protection at ILTA Show

Florence, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2018 --Carbis Solutions' elevated railway safety systems, the gold standard for fall protection, will be on full display at booth #764, June 11-13, 2018 at the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) 38th annual trade show in Houston.



Engineered by Carbis Solutions, their elevated cages close the gap for safety by limiting worker exposure to gaps and holes—up to 30"—that traditional cages leave open. Unlike outdated systems, Carbis's elevated cages encase the entire top of the railcar, leaving no gap larger than 19", the OSHA standard.



"What constitutes safe access to liquid terminal platforms and equipment has evolved dramatically in recent years," says Carbis CEO Shawn Mizell. "In the not-too-distant past, workers may have simply climbed a railcar for access, creating a worse-case risk scenario."



The risks associated with conventional ramps and cages can be costly. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), slips, trips and falls (STFs) accounted for around 27% of cases involving days away from work in 2014. The toll on employees can include lost wages, temporary or permanent disability, depression, and long-term medical complications.



As awareness about the potential hazards of inadequate coverage has grown, railway companies are partnering with Carbis to create safer working environments. Beginning with a thorough assessment, Carbis then creates a safety plan and provides comprehensive training to address any hazards identified. Custom elevated rail safety cages—and other equipment as necessary—are then designed to meet a facility's specifications and needs, and employees are fully trained on how to safely access terminals.



Carbis's elevated railway cages offer a low total cost of ownership, especially when the potential costs of fall-related injuries are taken into consideration. "With our advanced solutions, railway companies can dramatically reduce risk and increase throughput," says Mizell.



Elevated railway cages offer the best fall protection coverage, are low maintenance, and very durable. By investing in the "gold standard" of liquid terminal fall protection, railway companies can reduce workplace hazards, protect employees, and reduce the risk of costly fall-related injuries.



About Carbis Solutions

Sam Carbis Solutions Group, LLC is the world leader in building customized bulk loading access equipment and structural steel components. Carbis is passionate about partnering with customers to help keep people safer and products flowing. Since 2011, our elevated railway cage safety solutions have ensured railway companies across the U.S. have the highest quality fall protection systems in place.