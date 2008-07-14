Carbon Sciences' GreenCarbon Technology Featured in Pro-Environment Business and Technology Digest, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of ‘Carbon Sciences' "GreenCarbon" Technology Featured in Pro-Environment Business and Technology Digest’



Carbon Sciences' "GreenCarbon" Technology Featured in Pro-Environment Business and Technology Digest



”Carbon Sciences Inc.'s (CABN) breakthrough technology to transform harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) into high value, earth friendly products was recently featured as one of the valuable and interesting things making an impact on our environment and society…



“The Santa Barbara, California-based company, founded by CEO Derek McLeish, understands the need for a breakthrough technology to deal with the major cause of global warming, and at the same time, turning CO2 into high-value products. Existing strategies to deal with CO2 emissions include capturing the CO2 and storing them in underground geological formations and the ocean floor, which are potentially dangerous solutions…



“A report from triplepundit.com featured how Carbon Science's simple technology can create PCC (precipitated calcium carbonate), a common component of a variety of materials such as paper, plastic, wallboard, and fertilizers, by transforming carbon emissions instead of simply sequestering it…”



