Carbon Sciences Inc. (CABN) Poised For a Favorable Market Outlook, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Carbon Sciences Inc. Poised for a Favorable Market Outlook



”Carbon Sciences Inc. (CABN), a company developing a breakthrough technology to transform harmful CO2 emissions from human created sources, such as power plants and industrial factories into high value, earth-friendly products, understands the immediate need to reduce CO2 emissions…



“The company's patent-pending GreenCarbon Technology is aimed at capturing and transforming carbon dioxide into useful products rather than capturing and storing them in underground geological formations and the ocean floor, which are potentially dangerous solutions…



“Recently, Carbon Sciences recognized development in the political atmosphere that brightens the company's outlook. Senators John McCain and Barack Obama, the presumptive presidential nominees of their respective political parties, as well as key congressional leaders, vow to curb CO2 emissions…”



