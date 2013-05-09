Cardinals Tickets Now on Sale at Fanrates.com for Giveaway Weekend

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2013 --Fanrates.com recently listed new Cardinals tickets for their three-game series against the Brewers. From May 17th-19th, fans can enjoy a different giveaway each day they go.



The website is constantly listing discount St. Louis Cardinals tickets, but giveaway days always become extra special. The Milwaukee Brewers, who are also a National League Central division rival, tends to bring in fans as well.



When a person looks through the discount St. Louis Cardinals tickets, they will find the giveaway for that day listed. May 17th will be an adult cap giveaway, May 18th will be a kids pennant giveaway and May 19th will be a kids high sports sock giveaway. Game time and other information is posted as well, allowing people to know as much as possible before searching for the right tickets.



After a person selects a day, the cheapest ticket prices currently available for that game are listed. Since prices fluctuate at all times, shoppers are always encouraged to act as quickly as possible before prices increase just prior to the game.



To check out the current ticket selection, visit http://www.fanrates.com/st-louis-cardinals-tickets.



About FanRates.com

FanRates.com provides a discount shopping solution for sports tickets. From the NFL to the WNBA, tickets can be purchased all the way up to the day before the game. In most cases, customers can download the e-tickets directly and have them scanned by either printing them out or using a smart phone.