Cardiology of Hudson Valley Offers Assistance of Arrhythmia Doctors in Haverstraw, Nanuet, Nyack, Clarkstown, and Rockland County, New York

New City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2026 --Cardiology of Hudson Valley has expanded its reach by bringing on a specialized arrhythmia doctor in Haverstraw, Nanuet, Nyack, Clarkstown, and Rockland County, New York. This move strengthens the clinic's commitment to addressing one of the most complex and under-diagnosed heart conditions—atrial fibrillation (AFib).



AFib doesn't always make itself known. Some patients feel a racing heartbeat or a strange flutter in the chest, while others may not notice a thing. However, when the heart's rhythm falls out of step, the risks begin to climb. Blood may stop flowing the way it should. Clots can form and, in some cases, break loose, raising the chance of stroke or heart failure. That's why early detection and steady care make such a difference.



At Cardiology of Hudson Valley, the team doesn't just treat the condition. They conduct an in-depth analysis, determining how long the symptoms have been present, how the rhythm changes, and what underlying issues might be playing a role. Each patient's story shapes the treatment path, whether it involves medication, monitoring, or more advanced procedures.



The clinic's decision to expand its arrhythmia care comes as more people seek help for heart rhythm issues. Life moves fast. Stress builds. Diets shift. All these things add up, and the heart feels the weight of them. That's why having access to local specialists who know what to look for—and how to manage it—matters now more than ever.



The newly engaged arrhythmia specialist brings both clinical expertise and a patient-first mindset. It's not about rushing patients through the system. It's about slowing things down enough to listen, evaluate, and offer a plan that fits.



This expansion reflects the clinic's ongoing mission to bring thoughtful, advanced cardiology care closer to home for Rockland County and its surrounding communities.



For more information on nuclear stress tests in Nyack, Nanuet, Clarkstown, Haverstraw, and Rockland County, New York, visit: https://cardiologyofhudsonvalley.com/.



Call 845-638-0400 for more details.



About Cardiology of Hudson Valley

Cardiology of Hudson Valley provides comprehensive cardiovascular care throughout Rockland County, NY. With specialties in arrhythmia, heart failure, and preventative cardiology, the clinic focuses on personalized treatment, early intervention, and long-term heart health through a patient-centered approach.