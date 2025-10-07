Cardiology of Hudson Valley Specializes in Atrial Fibrillation Treatment in New City, Nyack, and Rockland County, New York

New City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2025 --Arrhythmias are irregular heartbeats varying in speed from sluggish to erratic. The heart suffers rhythmic disruptions when the electrical alarms controlling heartbeats go wild. Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition whereby the top chambers of the heart (atria) beat out of line with the lower ones, is among the most common forms of arrhythmia. The atria quiver, or "fibrillate," produces an irregular and, occasionally, fast heartbeat instead of a normal, under-control pulse. Untreated AFib can be regular, recurrent (paroxysmal), or even permanent.



Among the more prevalent AFib symptoms are shortness of breath, dizziness, weariness, chest aches, and coronary heart palpitations. However, many people do not exhibit obvious symptoms, making AFib a silent yet severe condition. AFib raises risks and influences blood flow. Blood can gather in the atria and cause blood clots when the heart beats irregularly. The Cardiology of Hudson Valley specialists take each patient seriously and create solutions that meet their unique needs.



Should a clot develop and reach the brain, it can result in a stroke, therefore raising the risk for AFib sufferers five times over those without the illness. Moreover, as the heart tries to maintain an everyday rhythm over time, AFib can cause heart failure. On-time diagnosis and appropriate management—which addresses scientific treatments, medications, or lifestyle modifications—can significantly reduce such risks. Cardiology of Hudson Valley can help patients explore their risk factors in depth. Book a visit with the specialist for atrial fibrillation treatment in New City, Nyack, and Rockland County, New York.



Atrial fibrillation symptoms might seem like a fluttering heart or strong palpitations. Other times, the disease goes unnoticed, but ignoring it runs risks, including blood clots, heart attacks, and strokes. Untreated atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a life-threatening condition that has broad effects on health. Call Cardiology of Hudson Valley for further information about AFib treatment in Nyack, Clarkstown, Haverstraw, New City, Nanuet, NY, and the surrounding area.



The heart generates aberrant electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, impairing the upper atria or chamber from sufficiently releasing blood. As a result, blood pools and clots in the atria can release harmful clots into the brain and other body areas. The expert cardiologists at Cardiology of Hudson Valley offer comprehensive treatment plans for atrial fibrillation and other irregular heartbeat-related problems. Request a visit today for an evaluation and AFib therapy solutions.



About Cardiology of Hudson Valley

Cardiology of Hudson Valley is a reliable and trusted clinic that treats many conditions, including hypertension, coronary artery disease, and heart failure. Whether someone's experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, palpitations, or fatigue or seeking expert guidance, Dr. Peter N. Sayegh is here to offer answers and effective solutions.