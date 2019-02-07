CardioTrust Was Presented as the Newest Alternative Hypertension Treatment in Asia

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2019 --The newly developed CardioTrust was recently presented in Asia as an alternative treatment of high blood pressure. The product contributes to reducing the high blood pressure to a level, appropriate for patient's age, without damaging his health. CardioTrust restores the flexibility of blood vessels, thus reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke.



CardioTrust is an all-natural product, composed of plant ingredients only. According to the official website, product's formula includes 150 mg garlic powder deodorized (Allium sativum I.) and 100 mg of dry natural mountain hawthorn extract (Crataegus pinnatifida).



It was proven, that garlic contains compounds with potent medicinal properties. The active compounds in garlic reduce blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels, which may lower the risk of heart disease.



Hawthorn is used for treating different health conditions, including heart failure and high blood pressure. The antioxidants in this plant are thought to boost heart health by strengthening blood vessels and stimulating blood flow.



CardioTrust can be applied separately, or as addition to the main treatment, prescribed by cardiologist. The product has two-folded action – it reduces the high blood pressure to a normal level, and makes the veins flexible, thus reducing the risk of developing stroke and heart attack.



At the time being, CardioTrust is available in several Asian countries, including Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Soon, it will be presented in other countries within the borders of the continent.