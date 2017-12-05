Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --Perspectives Software Solutions GmbH – a company specialized in software development, announced today that an upgraded version of their online service CardURL is released in December.



CardURL (https://cardurl.com) is an online service that allows users to store and share their business card information. Once a user fills in the information, the system will produce a unique link, in a form of tiny URL and small QR code. The user can then print the link and the QR code on their business cards, letters and handouts and include them in all electronic documents. A business partner can simply type the URL into a browser or scan the QR code to view and save the information directly into their contacts. No extra app is needed, the partner can use the links directly from the browser to call, navigate to the address, connect through social media and more.



The user can be notified when their card is accessed and the business partner can opt in to be informed when the user's card is updated.



"We recognized the crucial advantages of traditional business cards. We are not re-inventing them, we are expanding their usability to help businesses to grow by developing a tool that creates a link between technology and tradition." - Drazen Tomic, CEO



The basic service is free and without ads. The premium service price starts at $4 per year. The database is stored in Europe and registered with the Swiss Federal Data Protection Office. A self-hosted version is also available.



About Perspectives Software Solutions GmbH

Perspectives Software Solutions GmbH (https://www.perspectives.ch) is a Swiss company with 20 years of software engineering experience. We are specialized to succeed in complex projects with little specification and restrained budget. We have worked on a wide range of projects on a variety of platforms and languages. Our full-cycle project development approach comes from dedicated team of IT experts who love problem solving. We live by high quality standards in management, QA and engineering practices that lead us towards smart products and successful execution.