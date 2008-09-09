Care-giving, Faith and Support Groups Seminars Offered During Invisible Illness Week

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2008 -- Nearly 1 in 2 people in the USA have a chronic illness and about 96% of it is invisible.* With the knowledge that this number is continuing to grow as our population ages, National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week offers three workshops that focus on coping mechanisms and emotional support.



National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week is featuring twenty free online seminars this week, September 8-14, 2008, to encourage those who live with illness, and provide tools in learning how to best manage their illness, including some of those emotions that come with it. Each 45-minute seminar will be live via Blog Talk Radio at www.invisibleillnessconference.com.



"The Overwhelmed Woman’s (and Men’s) Guide to Caring for Aging Parents" will be presented by Julie-Allyson Ieron, who has a new book out with a similar titles. She is a conference speaker and author and says her book is a project she not only wrote, but lives on a daily basis. Julie will also discuss how to be an effective caregiver when you are also living with a chronic illness. (Thursday, Sept 11, 9 a.m., pacific)



"How You Can Help Those Who Help You! "is a topic close to the heart of Jo Franz. Jo is a conference/retreat speaker whose memoir “Soar Unafraid: Learning to Trust No Matter What” is the inspiring topic on frequent radio and TV programs. Though she has lived with multiple sclerosis since 1977 her life has been full of adventure. Her never-give-up attitude is a source of encouragement and blessing to those living with chronic illness as well as those who do not. (Tuesday, Sept 9, 3 p.m., pacific)



"Illness and Faith: Does Faith Make a Difference?" is a topic tackled by Michele Williams, who has lived with chronic illness for over 23 years. Have a husband who is a pastor has also placed her in the ministry position where she has ministered to many people with some form of chronic illness and even death. Unfortunately, she’s learned first-hand how a family can experience illness. Her daughter was recently diagnosed with autoimmune hives and fibromyalgia, and suffers with bipolar disorder along with her 13-year-old son. “I do not know how I would have been able to go through any of this without my faith. My faith has brought me through some very difficult times." (Friday, Sept 12, 12 p.m., pacific)



"Support Groups: The Changes and Challenges They Will Bring to Your Life" will be presented by Christina J. Werdebaugh, the Director and Support Group Leader of the West Virginia IC Resource Center. Support groups have their ups and downs, challenges and blessings. Join Christina to learn more about how they can be an effective tool for coping with chronic illness. (Wednesday, Sept 10, 5:30 p.m. pacific)



All seminars will be hosted via Blog Talk Radio for forty-five minutes, and listeners can call in with questions during the last fifteen minutes. See dates and times for additional seminars at www.invisibleillness.com, which will be recorded and archived.



Many guests have donated free items or services, which will be given away in prize drawings. Bloggers are invited to participate by blogging on invisible illness topics September 8-12, 2008 and to download the “I’m blogging for Invisible Illness Awareness” badge from http://www.invisbleillnessblog.com .



National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week was launched in 2002 by Lisa Copen, author of “Beyond Casseroles: 505 Ways to Encourage a Chronically Ill Friend.” It is held annually in September and is sponsored by Rest Ministries, Inc., the largest Christian organization that serve the chronically ill.

