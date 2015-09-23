Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --Career-exploration company benobe, LLC announced that their benobe iPhone application is now available for FREE in the App Store. benobe also offers a web browser version of their application at www.benobe.com.



The benobe application empowers people to explore thousands of diverse careers in the palm of their hands. This free, engaging and easy-to-use application allows people to learn in-depth about careers that interest them by exploring topics like pay ranges, educational requirements, relevant skills and abilities, a typical work day's tasks and activities, etc. A powerful search function enables people to easily explore careers based on their personal strengths, interests, and passions and then save them as favorites.



Julie Murphy, benobe CEO and Co-Founder, states, "People can now better match their interests, passions and talents with the right careers to yield meaningful purpose and paychecks over a lifetime. Our career exploration application helps people gain clarity and confidence to make earlier and smarter career and education/training decisions, whether they pursue college or not. It truly focuses and motivates them and helps prevent unnecessary stress, false starts, wrong majors, and excessive college debt. As such, counselors, parents and other mentors will definitely want to engage with this application as well in a collaborative process with those they advise."



"benobe really lets people sit in the driver's seat of their own career exploration," explains CTO and Co-Founder, Jeff Carter. "It's a self-guided experience letting people tell us what they're passionate about and the kind of career information they really want to see based on their exploration activities."



While thinking about what they want to be, people can search benobe with simple, natural language phrases such as "I like science", "I enjoy cooking", or "web designer". They can also view similar careers closely aligned to those they already know about and have saved as favorites as well as receive career ideas, suggestions based on their search activity within the benobe application.



benobe's design allows people to review local, real-world career information and educational/training programs that line up with their career interests. "benobe isn't just about vital career information on a screen. It's so much more than that", Carter says. Murphy adds, "It's our vision for the benobe application to actively connect people with employers, educators and career professionals in their fields of interest. We team with authoritative Career Sponsors to deliver career information of highest value and impact to people actively seeking this information to make smarter career decisions."



Search "benobe" in the App Store to download the FREE application or go to www.benobe.com to create a FREE account.



About benobe, LLC

benobe, LLC was founded in October 2014 by people passionate about improving and promoting career literacy in the United States. benobe offers a career marketing platform that provides people with engaging, interactive, and free applications to discover and explore a wide variety of career options and educational pathways. benobe Career Sponsors (Employers, Academic Organizations, Industry Associations and Suppliers, and others) participate in 360° Career Storytelling™ through an innovative and cost-effective channel to reach people, ignite interest and educate them on their mission-critical careers and workforce development programs. benobe has offices in Cincinnati, Ohio and Springfield, Oregon.