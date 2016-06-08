Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --Have you heard Oxford University researchers' prediction that almost half of U.S. jobs could be automated by 2024? Like most, you may believe it's possible, but assume it will affect others, not yourself. With advances in artificial intelligence, though, even jobs once thought to be safe in professions such as journalism, finance, and law may be vulnerable. What should you do to increase your odds of continued employment?



Cultivate Uniquely Human Skills

In her new book, "Leaders Lab: 66 Ways to Develop Your Leadership Skill, Strategy, and Style," career coach Jane Moyer suggests, "To thrive as the work world changes, be alert to trends that will create opportunities, make friends with technology, and increase your value by cultivating uniquely human skills." According to Moyer, skill communicating, collaborating, creating, developing talent, and navigating change will set you apart and increase your value as more routine functions are accomplished through technological means. She notes, "In a world overflowing with information, you are left to 'cull'—that is, to decide what's important—and to 'curate'—to put it together in meaningful forms...Interpersonal skills—always a factor in career advancement and success—have become even more essential."



Take Charge With a Personal Learning Plan

Calling learning "the #1 skill for 21st century success," Moyer encourages you to update your learning skills and take charge of your career with a Personal Learning Plan. "In this Information Era, learning is about much more than knowledge, memorization, and right answers," she says. "New skills, behaviors, and modes of thinking will be required. Figure out how you learn best, whether that's by reading, taking classes, working with a coach, observing experts, experimenting, or getting practical experience." For learning that "sticks," she suggests combining two methods, including at least one active one, such as applying principles in a project or teaching them to others. "Plan to spend at least 25% of your time each year learning and taking on new challenges. Consider career moves not only for pay and title, but for learning opportunity."



Bite-sized Leadership Learning

To make it easy to fit learning into your busy schedule, "Leaders Lab" is comprised of easy-to-digest modules you can select according to your interests and needs. To help you hone your leadership style, get noticed, and stay ahead of the career curve, Moyer provides strategies to explore and apply to your individual situation organized in five areas: Learning & Change; Strategic Productivity; Creativity & Innovation; Communication, Collaboration & Influence; and Developing Teams & Talent.



About Jane Moyer

Jane Moyer has extensive professional experience in the corporate world, including twenty-five years at HBO. She is the founder of Chicago-based New Century Leadership LLC (www.NewCenturyLeadership.com). She is known for an approach that includes both substance and humor.