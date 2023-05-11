Málaga, Andalucía -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2023 --CarGest, a car rental company at Malaga Airport under the umbrella of Grupo Safamotor, has been highlighted in online reviews as the best choice for car rental in the city. With over 25 years of service, CarGest has solidified its reputation by offering a wide variety of vehicles, from economy to luxury, all of which are new and in perfect condition.



This recognition is based on the reviews the company has collected on Google, Trustpilot, and its own website, surpassing well-known international companies in the car rental sector. In the last year, CarGest has collected over 3500 reviews and reached an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 across different platforms, a significant leap from two years ago when it had a total of 250 reviews and a rating of 3.2.



Satisfied customers like Jimmy Bolger and Richard James have left 5-star reviews on Google and Trustpilot respectively, praising the excellent service, quality of vehicles, and efficiency of the rental process. These comments exemplify CarGest's commitment to its mission of enhancing the quality of tourism on the Costa del Sol and its long-term goal of providing the best tourist mobility service in southern Spain.



CarGest continues to innovate and is constantly seeking new partnerships with holiday apartment websites on the Costa del Sol to be able to offer their guests the best car rental service.



For more information about CarGest, please visit https://www.cargest.com/ or send an email to marketing@cargest.com.