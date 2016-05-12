Carl Freer Patents New 3-D User Input Device for Virtual Computing Environment

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Inventor and Philanthropist Carl Freer recently announced his new patent for a three-dimensional input device designed for the virtual computing space. Freer's invention of the three-dimensional input device is illustrated by placing the device on the end of a human finger, positioned in a way to allow the sensors to communicate with a controller and a wireless keyboard. The device itself includes housing, a minimum of two sensors, a controller, a communications interface, and a power source.



As technology has shifted and branched out in various directions over the years, the need and demand for a three-dimensional user input device to be used in the virtual computer environment has dramatically increased. The device is constructed of plastic materials, and its overall size and shape is relatively small so that it is easy to transport and isn't a distraction.



The user input device is also relatively inexpensive and even has the capabilities to work as a universal input for a mobile phone, desktop computer, laptop, tablet and even Google Glass.



Mr. Freer claims, "Computing environments are ubiquitous; they come in both large and small sizes (e.g. smart phones). Notwithstanding the difference in size, all computing environments share many attributes including the need for an input device. Nowadays, the input device is most often a keyboard and a mouse or audio recognition.



Over the last few years, virtual computing has shifted away from two-dimensional tube displays into the three-dimensional virtual space. As a result, there has been a need for a user input device that can be used to input data into this three-dimensional world."



About Carl Freer

Carl Freer is an inventor and creative entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in developing and enhancing technology. Mr. Freer has filed on over a dozen of patents throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Early in his career, Freer helped Tiger Telematics, Inc. build advancements in their handheld gaming technology and platform. Additionally, before filing the patent for this new three-dimensional user input device, Carl Freer's most recent venture, Aluminaid, was founded in 2010. Freer is also a trustee of the Family Tree Foundation, which is a crowdfunding platform that raises money and resources for orphanages, medical clinics, and children in need. Read more about this venture here.