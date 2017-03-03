Carl Self Earns Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist (CMPS) Designation

Bothell, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2017 --Carl Self, Senior Loan Officer with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, has passed the qualifying exams to earn the Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist (CMPS®) designation granted by the CMPS Institute. The CMPS Institute is a national organization that certifies mortgage bankers and brokers to help borrowers choose the right mortgage strategies.



"CMPS certification helps me to compare loan options for borrowers in the context of their overall financial situation," said Self. "This is especially important to homeowners and homebuyers in The Puget Sound Area because "inventory levels are low and home buyers are prone to making quick decisions without thinking through all the implication."



The CMPS curriculum incorporates five essential skill sets including:



1. Housing, Financial & Mortgage Markets - why interest rates fluctuate, and how to understand the housing, financial and mortgage markets



2. Cash Flow Planning - how to reduce debt, improve cash flow & compare your options in the context of retirement planning, college funding, elder care, and other important life events



3. Real Estate Investment Planning - how to reduce your risk, and compare the impact of various mortgage options on your rate of return



4. Ethics and Compliance - how to experience the highest level of professional care, competence and communication during the mortgage and home buying process



"Your mortgage is most likely your single largest debt, and your home is most likely your single largest asset," stated Gibran Nicholas, chairman of the CMPS Institute. "That's why mortgage planning should be conducted with a mortgage professional who is properly trained and certified."



For more information on the CMPS, please visit CMPS Institute's consumer web site at http://homeqb.com or call 888-608-9800.



About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1996 by Steve Jacobson, and named by a childhood best friend, colleague and forever member of the Fairway family, Randy Cross, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage lender headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin and Carrollton, Texas. The company has more than 300 locations with over 4,400 employees nationwide. At Fairway, customer service is a way of life. Not only are we dedicated to finding great loan products and rates for our customers, we also offer some of the fastest turn times in the industry. Our goal is to act as a trusted advisor, providing highly personalized service and helping clients through every step of the loan process. It's all designed to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust.



For more information, please visit our website at www.FairwayIndependentMC.com.