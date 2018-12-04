Carla Vergot Puts a Sweet Spin on Murder with Lily Barlow, the Mystery of Jane Dough

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2018 --Lily Barlow, The Mystery of Jane Dough by Carla Vergot is an engaging story about a quirky young lady who is fascinated by fictional bounty hunter Stephanie Plum. She has always wished for a more freewheeling, adventure-filled lifestyle outside her sleepy hometown of Marshall, VA. When she finally leaves the town behind to attend the University of Virginia, she's soon called back to keep the family bakery running after her dad suffers a heart attack. Feeling as though moving back in with her family would be a step backward, she rents an efficiency garage apartment on the edge of town. That's when Lily's propensity to turn everyday occurrences into true crime plots kicks in, and the real fun begins.



Upon settling into her new, temporary home, Lily starts suspecting that her landlady, Miss Delphine Walker, is more than a stubborn, independent, senior spitfire in floral print. To Lily, it's clear Miss Delphine is hiding something. Lily's vivid imagination leads her to believe that the elderly woman may have committed a murder and buried the body somewhere on the property. Meanwhile, Lily has discovered an online clearinghouse for murder victims that the cops can't identify, and she believes she recognizes one of the victims.



Revisiting one particular case over and over, she is convinced she knows the person. Suddenly, getting the bakery running is not her only problem (or even her biggest problem). Feeling honor-bound to give a name to the woman in the profile, she starts trying to track down some answers. When choosing between excitement and personal safety, she generally comes down on the side of the former, taking a lackadaisical approach to the later. Jack, her best friend since kindergarten, has always looked out for the safety part. While still looking out for her, his intentions towards Lily have taken a decidedly romantic turn, and Lily is uneasy about this new development. As she juggles the bakery and the boy drama, Lily throws herself into the mystery of the murder victim's identity.



Carla Vergot has been writing this book in her mind for ages, without putting a single word on paper. All her experiences, including as an undergraduate at North Carolina State University, working for non-profits, teaching special education, and receiving a master's degree from George Mason University, helped her shape the characters and finally write the book. Carla herself is a curious soul who is keen on superstitions and the human condition. She packed The Mystery of Jane Dough full of unexpected turns and a cast of memorable characters, including a badass bass player and a rogue chicken named McNugget.