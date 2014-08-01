Carlson Products Launches New Pro Pets Website

Maize, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --Carlson Products recently launched their new Pro Pets website. One of three divisions of Carlson Products, Carlson Pro Pets manufactures insulated pet doors for homes, businesses, breeders, kennels, even the U.S. military.



Carlson insulated pet doors, long regarded as amongst the finest pet doors in the industry, are highly engineered to protect pets from injury, for durability, beauty and maximum energy efficiency. They’re also built to withstand extreme temperatures. With no rivets, screws, bolts or non-bonded seams on the flap, there are also fewer exterior parts that can break or “snag,” potentially injuring pets.



“Carlson has decades of expertise in aluminum and insulation,” said Austin Peterson, president of Carlson Products. “These core competencies allow us to offer a superior insulated pet door, a pet-safe door that is commercial strength and a great fit for those looking for premium performance.”



The new website offers online ordering for a variety of insulated door mount, wall mount and guillotine products that fit pet and application. Carlson pet doors are commercial grade, have replaceable gaskets, are non-chewable and nearly indestructible. All doors come with a training tool.



“Carlson’s insulated pet doors are one of the best investments I have ever made,” said Sharon Shultz, owner/CKO of Pampered Paws Pet Grooming & Boarding. “My electric bill was $500 one July. After installing 24 Carlson doors, my electric bill dropped to $280 for the same period the next year.”



The web site, http://www.carlsonpropets.com, also features helpful videos on how to install door mount and wall mount insulated pet doors. It also offers helpful sizing instructions to help shoppers select the right sized pet door.



Carlson doors are trusted by major retailers, humane societies, police departments, the U.S. military and the border patrol.



“As Kansas’s largest boarding and training facility, we could not find a pet door on the market that would meet our needs,” said Mark Wasserman, owner of Chisholm Creek Kennels. “Carlson’s insulated pet doors were the answer to our problems, as well as those of our boarding clients. We will pay for our doors on what we save on heating and air-conditioning.”



The team at Carlson Pro Pets maintains the long-held vision of happy pets, happy owners by granting both more freedom through quality insulated pet doors that open a world of wags.



More at http://www.carlsonpropets.com.