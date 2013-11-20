Carmax of Southlake Supports a Local Charitable Organization in Support of Georgia Gives Day

Stone Mountain, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2013 --BusiNeighbor Inc. is one of the 1,700 organizations that participated in Georgia Gives Day, the online fundraiser, which was launched by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits. Georgia Gives Day empowers nonprofits to fund their missions by giving them a free platform, BusiNeighbor Inc.’s platform is diapers in a campaign titled “Be a voice for Babies.”



Carmax associates at store 7117 started a diaper drive for Georgia Gives day and presented 52 packs of diapers and wipes to BusiNeighbor Inc. Diapers are so important to the health of babies. We are sincerely grateful to Carmax for being a blessing to so many babies who suffer wearing one diaper for an entire day or parents who struggle financially to provide diapers. Carmax associates really do make a difference, stated Charmelle Scott, the Executive Director of BusiNeighbor Inc.



Diapers were donated to United Military Care, Pregnancy Resource Center of Walton and hosts of families within the Stone Mountain, Atlanta area.



About BusiNeighbor Inc.

BusiNeighbor Inc. is a Georgia-based 501(c) (3) organization. BusiNeighbor Inc.’s philanthropic efforts include assistance to that in need: homeless, single parents, elderly, and veterans. BusiNeighbor Inc. partners with a host of local organizations to foster a relationship based on compassion for a fellow neighbor



About Carmax Foundation

The Carmax Foundation promotes education, youth leadership, and wellness in the communities where our associates work and live. The Carmax Foundation is committed to funding programs that show measurable results and benefits to the community and engaging Carmax Associates in our philanthropic efforts.