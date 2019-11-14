Carmel Homes Design Group LLC Helps Build Custom Homes in Paradise Valley and Phoenix, Arizona

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2019 --To build or not to build - is the most common question that confuses many individuals. One may find several benefits from existing homes, but they have their unique shortcomings, too. More importantly, they aren't usually built to suit an individual's particular tastes. The long list of repair and maintenance issues often comes to fore once one starts to live in a house. Existing homes don't typically come under warranty like new buildings do.



Millions of people find themselves leaning more towards the idea of having their home custom built by an expert home builder. The most significant advantage of having custom homes in Paradise Valley and Phoenix, Arizona, is that it offers the owners exactly what they want.



With pre-built or cookie-cutter homes, it is most unlikely for owners to get exactly what they want. Beyond that, finding a suitable home is not easy either since it requires looking at dozen or hundreds of homes. And even after all that searching, the potential for complete satisfaction is not assured.



Having the home custom built allows for the integration of unique features into the house during the planning and design phase. One can also design their living room around a piece of heirloom furniture passed down through generations or integrate interesting components form an ancestral home. The options are endless.



With cookie cutter and other pre-existing homes, there's nothing much to talk about. Even if the homeowners want to make some changes to a floor plan, they need to do it at the cost of knowing walls down, dealing with inconvenience, and investing a lot of time, money, and effort.



With a visionary and creative approach, Carmel Homes Design Group, LLC, can build the home of their client's dream, equipping them with endless information necessary to make a purchasing decision.



About Carmel Homes Design Group LLC

Carmel Homes Design Group LLC has been the choicest builders in Phoenix and Scottsdale since 1986. They are one of the recognized home builders who also provide home additions, home remodeling, and interior designing services.