Carmel Homes Is in the News for Their Architectural Excellence Once Again

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2017 --When it comes to building dream homes, there is hardly any other home builder that can be relied upon except Carmel Homes. They have been in the news quite a few times, and their recent projects have brought them in the limelight again. Apart from home additions and home remodeling projects that they excel in, Carmel Homes has carved a niche for themselves in the market for their architectural excellence. Their projects stand out for the beauty they bring to each space. Designed with care, clarity, and perfection, it is a mark of class to own a house from Carmel Homes.



One of the happy homeowners is all praises for Carmel Homes Design Group LLC. The happy client says that Carmel Homes is one of the finest new home builders that they have come across. None of the family members have dreamed of living in a spectacular house that Carmel Homes has built for them. Not only have the experts adhered to the specifications set by the client, but they have also included their input which has added more charm to the property.



From simple home additions to massive remodeling jobs, Carmel Homes can take care of it all. The team at Carmel Homes ensures that every client gets their project completed just the way they want. They have built a strong customer base through their hard work, and that has continued to grow over the years. They bring 24 years of experience in the field of building new homes and remodeling too. If anyone wants to go for interior designing, then Carmel Homes is the place to call.



Call 602-348-2430 or visit http://www.luxuryhomebuildersscottsdale.com/ for more details.



About Carmel Homes Design Group LLC

Carmel Homes Design Group LLC has been the choicest builders in Phoenix and Scottsdale since 1986. They are one of the recognized home builders who also provide home additions, home remodeling, and interior designing services.