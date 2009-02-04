Carmen Trutanich Wins More Key Endorsements

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2009 -- Former Gang Prosecutor and Environmental Attorney Carmen Trutanich has been endorsed by both the Los Angeles Airport Police Supervisors Association and the California Narcotics Officers' Association.



Trutanich claimed, "These latest endorsements are yet another testament to my nearly unanimous support from law enforcement."



Board member Randall Blaney of the Airport Police Supervisors Association said, "When it comes to trust, there is no one more trustworthy than Carmen Trutanich. We are honored to endorse Carmen Trutanich to become the next City Attorney of Los Angeles."



The California Narcotics Officers' Association announced, "On behalf of over 7,000 members, we are proud to endorse Carmen and help him become our next City Attorney."



Carmen Trutanich stated:



"I am honored to have received an endorsement from the hard working men and women in law enforcement who give selflessly of themselves to keep our airports safe and drugs off our streets. As Los Angeles City Attorney, I promise that I will work tirelessly to crack down on gangs and drugs."



RESPONSE TO CHIEF BRATTON'S ENDORSEMENT OF WEISS



"As a gang prosecutor, I have great respect and admiration for Chief Bratton and look forward to working with him fighting gangs along with DA Steve Cooley, Sheriff Baca, the LA County Police Chiefs' Association and the thousands of police officers who have endorsed me."



"It's ironic that Weiss, who has one of the lowest attendance ratings of any councilmember, is holding a political press conference in the middle of his work day. Would Chief Bratton tolerate officers showing up for work only 62% of the time as Jack Weiss has done as Councilmember?"



"LA needs a full time gang prosecutor--not a part time politician as City Attorney."



