Carol Evans Named New CEO and Executive Director of National Breast and Ovarian Cancer Nonprofit SHARE

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2019 --SHARE, the national breast and ovarian cancer nonprofit that supports, educates, and empowers women affected by these diseases, is proud to announce Carol Evans as its new CEO and Executive Director. Carol was the Founder and CEO of Working Mother Media and Working Mother magazine, which she led for 25 years. She has been a lifelong advocate of equity and inclusion in the workplace, a champion for women of color, and a spokesperson for women's health issues including breast cancer.



"Carol Evans brings decades of leadership, proven success in growing businesses, and a tireless passion for advocating for women to SHARE. She is well prepared to build on SHARE's strong foundation and to lead us in expanding our mission and our outreach to women in need. We are excited for the innovation and energy she brings to our community," said Angelica Cantlon, SHARE Board President.



"What I appreciate most about SHARE is its network of survivors and women living with breast, ovarian and metastatic breast cancer who volunteer to answer the Helpline, lead our support groups and go into underserved communities to teach the symptoms and signs of these cancers. It's extraordinary to see the circle of women helping women at SHARE. I'm so proud to be a part of this work," said Carol.



Carol has launched many influential initiatives including the Working Mother 100 Best Companies and the Multicultural Women's National Conference. Carol has been a Board member for multiple nonprofits including Vice Chairman of the March of Dimes and President of AWNY. She is Co-Chair of Executive Women for Her, a national volunteer group that supports progressive female candidates, and is the author of This Is How We Do It: The Working Mother's Manifesto, published by Penguin.



Carol succeeds Jacqueline Reinhard, who served as SHARE's Executive Director from 2012-2019, as she retires. Under Jacqueline's leadership, SHARE developed a national reputation for culturally-competent outreach services into medically underserved communities. Jacqueline also led SHARE's national expansion, introducing technological innovations and support services across the country that increased the number of women SHARE serves to 200,000 each year.



"We are deeply grateful to Jacqueline for all that she has brought to SHARE during this time, building an effective foundation for SHARE's future," says Angelica, "and we are excited for Carol to bring her deep experience in advocacy and growth to strengthen SHARE's goal of ensuring that no woman has to face a breast or ovarian cancer diagnosis alone."