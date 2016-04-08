Carol Gene Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Offering Educational Toys and Games

White Plains, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2016 --Carol Bennett is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.KidNPlayLearning.com. The website offers a broad assortment of educational toys and games including RC toys, block toys, logic and puzzle toys, paper art projects, action figures, and more. Bennett was inspired to start her website by her grandchildren and great nephews. She has learned a lot from watching them play and decided to build a website where she would be able to pass on the information that she has gathered from watching them play. Her website is designed to offer developmentally appropriate toys to children of all ages.



There are many excellent educational toys for children featured within the merchandise of KidNPlayLearning.com. The website offers products including 3D drawing toys, plane toys, stress relief toys, wood dollhouses, dancing robots, logic puzzles, medical toys for children, monster RC trucks, building block toys, RC helicopters, paper art kits, and much more. In the future, Bennett will continuously update the website with the newest and best products for children. She will also be adding some new categories to the website such as children's books.



Providing great prices on excellent toys is very important to Bennett. Her website offers products that she has chosen by hand to help children learn new skills and develop their creativity. Products that she has chosen for KidNPlayLearning.com are toys that she knows are great based on her personal experience with children of different ages. The toys on her website are all meant to entice children to play in a way that helps to influence their developmental growth. The website offers free shipping and excellent customer service to ensure that customers are taken care of throughout the process of finding and purchasing toys for the children in their lives.



To complement the main website, Bennett is launching a blog located at http://www.EducationalToysForKidsBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to the different products that are offered. Bennet will be talking about specific products, how these can develop the mind or inspire creativity, and what the different features of the products are. The goal of the blog is to give customers a bit more information so that they can easily pick the right toys for their children.



