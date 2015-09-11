Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2015 --Carpenter Bus Sales has unveiled a redesigned website designed in partnership with Oxy Creative based out of Houston, TX. The website features enhanced functionality including the ability to search their massive inventory of buses with greater ease. The website is fully responsive to work well on all desktop, laptop, tablet and phone sizes.



Henry Headden, owner of Carpenter Bus Sales, states "We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer's experience with our company. Our website has always served our customers well, but the changes we have made will make it even easier to find the information they need." With larger images and larger floor plans, customers will be able to see products better than before.



"We work very hard listening to our customers needs as well as the analytical data. The feedback we have received drove the re-design of our website. We believe our customers will love their new experience on http://www.CarpenterBus.com." Says Dominic Menard, Director of Digital Marketing.



About Carpenter Bus Sales

Carpenter Bus Sales is a major provider of new shuttle buses as well as used buses for churches, shuttle service companies, schools, day care centers, and senior care centers. Established in 1953, Carpenter Bus Sales has a stellar history of providing transportation solutions to customers all across the United States and around the world. Carpenter Bus has their headquarters located in Franklin, Tennessee, Carpenter Bus Sales as well as a full service location in the Waco, TX area. Carpenter Bus Sales is one of the largest stocking shuttle bus dealers in the country, with over 200 new and used buses for sale at two different locations.



http://www.carpenterbus.com