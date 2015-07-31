Carpenter Bus Sales Launches "The Extra Mile" Scholarship

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Henry Headden, a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, is the owner and president of Carpenter Bus Sales located in Franklin, TN. Headden has held education in high regard and believes that with the proper education, students can be successful in business and in life. To that end, Headden wants to help students achieve their educational dreams.



The Extra Mile Scholarship derives its name from the company's corporate mission…to go the extra mile for our customers. This mission and directive is what sets Carpenter Bus Sales apart from other bus dealers around the country.



"My time at UT was one of the highlights of my life and I want those less fortunate to be able to experience what a university education provides," says Headden. "If we can help improve the lives of students with quality education, we want to help do so. Carpenter Bus Sales loves students and want to see them succeed in life."



According to statistics from the Institute of Education Sciences, in the fall of 2015 in the United States, over 21 million students are expected to attend colleges and universities, which is an increase of over 5.7 million students since the fall of 2000.



Henry Headden realizes with the rising cost of education, offering any kind of financial help to students can make a huge difference. "With the rising cost of higher education being what it is, we are happy to be able to offer some financial assistance to help students fulfill their dreams."



About Carpenter Bus Sales

Carpenter Bus Sales is a major provider of new and used shuttle buses for churches, hotels, resorts, casinos, limo companies, schools, day care centers, and senior care centers. Established in 1953, Carpenter Bus Sales has a long-standing tradition of providing transportation solutions to customers all across the United States and around the world. Located in Franklin, Tennessee, Carpenter Bus Sales also has a full service location near Waco, TX. Carpenter Bus Sales is one of the largest stocking shuttle bus dealers in the country, with over 200 new and used buses for sale.