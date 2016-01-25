Carpenter Bus Sales Partners with BusForSale.com

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2016 --Carpenter Bus Sales has partnered with one of the largest tour coach companies in the United States to provide shuttle buses for their customers.



BusForSale.com is one of the largest tour coach providers in the country but does not provide smaller, shuttle buses for their clients. With the strategic two-way partnership, both Carpenter Bus Sales and BusForSale.com are now able to better assist their respective customers in finding the right bus for their needs.



"Carpenter Bus does not sell tour coaches, but since we are in Nashville, many of our customers assume we sell those products. This partnership with BusForSale.com now allows us to help customers find a tour coach if they need one" says owner Henry Headden. "Also, since BusForSale.com does not offer shuttle buses, they are now able to direct their customers to us to provide assistance with products we specialize in."



Both companies reside in the greater Nashville, TN area which made a partnership much easier to facilitate. Both John Spellings, owner of BusForSale.com and Henry Headden of Carpenter Bus Sales have decades in their respective transportation markets.



About Carpenter Bus Sales

Carpenter Bus Sales is a major provider of new and used shuttle buses for churches, hotels, resorts, casinos, limo companies, schools, day care centers, and senior care centers. Established in 1953, Carpenter Bus Sales has a long-standing tradition of providing transportation solutions to customers all across the United States and around the world. Located in Franklin, Tennessee, Carpenter Bus Sales also has a full service location near Waco, TX. Carpenter Bus Sales is one of the largest stocking shuttle bus dealers in the country, with over 200 new and used buses for sale.