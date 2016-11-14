Carpenter Gardening, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Gardening Decor and Supplies

Ware, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --John Carpenter is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://CarpentersGardening.Warhead.com. The website offers a wide variety of gardening decor and supplies including rustic and Victorian birdhouses, decorative bird feeders, vibrant outdoor seating, and stylish patio tables. Carpenter was inspired by his own experiences with gardening, as he started gardening with his wife on an empty one-half acre lot that their home was built on. Using the natural tree line as the backdrop of their garden, they planted perennial and annuals that didn't necessarily complement each other, since they had limited gardening knowledge. Carpenter's passion for gardening grew over the years as he and his wife eventually started making plans of what should be planted where. After his wife passed away, Carpenter wanted to continue her and his undying love for the refreshment of nature and help others get the gardening products that they would need, whether they are a beginner or accomplished gardener.



There are many excellent gardening supplies featured within the merchandise of CarpentersGardening.Warhead.com. The website carries items including outdoor seating such as stylish and functional stackable metal arm chairs in bright colors and modern design side chairs featuring a padded seat; birdhouses including cottage-style hanging birdhouses and potting shed bird sanctuary houses; outdoor tables including rustic bistro bar tables and wood and steel glossy dining tables; and more. In the future, Carpenter plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Carpenter regarding each and every transaction made on CarpentersGardening.Warhead.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one that is based on his own firsthand experience with gardening. Carpenter emphasizes that his goal is to help gardeners of all levels of experience have all of the fulfillment that comes from creating a relaxing garden retreat though an interactive website where customers can ask questions and get valuable advice.



To complement the main website, Carpenter is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourGardeningBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality gardening supplies in general such as enjoying peaceful time outdoors with quality garden furniture, bringing the colors of nature to your yard with a gazebo bird feeder, and adding rustic birdhouses to create a classic appeal for your garden. Carpenter hopes to give valuable tips and information on creating a refreshing outdoor space with quality products.



About CarpentersGardening.Warhead.com

CarpentersGardening.Warhead.com – a division of Carpenter Gardening, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur John Carpenter.



John Carpenter

http://CarpentersGardening.Warhead.com

508-479-8705



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com