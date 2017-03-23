Carpenter Gardening, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Living and Landscaping Supplies

Ware, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2017 --John Carpenter is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.CarpentersGarden.com. The website offers a wide variety of outdoor living and landscaping supplies including gardening accessories, patio heaters, outdoor décor accents, patio accessories, and stylish planters. Carpenter was inspired by his own experiences gardening with his wife, as the empty lot that their house was built on provided the perfect canvas for a refreshing garden. With their limited gardening knowledge, Carpenter and his wife used the natural tree line as the backdrop for their garden, planting perennials and annuals that didn't necessarily complement each other. Eventually, they had plants that took very well and started planning the landscape of their one-half acre lot. Since his wife's passing, Carpenter wanted to keep their passion for the refreshing power of nature alive by helping both the beginner and accomplished gardener create a peaceful and inspiring outdoor space.



There are many excellent outdoor living and landscaping supplies featured within the merchandise of CarpentersGarden.com. The website carries items including planters such as vintage cement planters and classy metal planter stands; outdoor décor including metal wall décor and metal frame outdoor clocks; gardening supplies including garden cultivators and electric pressure washers; and more. In the future, Carpenter plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Carpenter regarding each and every transaction made on CarpentersGarden.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information that is based on his own firsthand experience with gardening and creating a refreshing outdoor retreat. Carpenter's goal is to provide an interactive website where customers can ask questions and receive valuable advice as they create their own soothing space for outdoor relaxation.



To complement the main website, Carpenter is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourGardeningBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to outdoor living supplies in general such as keeping the conversation flowing into the night with outdoor lanterns, using outdoor heaters for a comfortable atmosphere year-round, and making cozy memories with an outdoor fire bowl pit. Carpenter hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying the renewing power of nature every day with quality outdoor products.



