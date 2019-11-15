Carpet Cleaners in Vancouver Bust Popular Misconceptions

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2019 --Carpet cleaning seems like a reasonably straightforward task. But like most industries, the field is rife with bad information and misconceptions. To help address some FAQs commonly fielded by Angelo's team of carpet cleaners in Vancouver, the company has published a blog covering three common misconceptions. For more, go to: https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/Busting-Popular-Misconceptions-about-Carpet-Cleaning-in-Vancouver

Like most carpet cleaning professionals, Angelo's team uses industrial-strength machines and products to achieve a deeper level of clean. But while most people understand the need to keep their homes and carpets clean, some question the necessity and value of hiring a professional carpet cleaner in Vancouver to assist with the process.



Here's an example of the questions addressed in the blog: Is professional carpet cleaning necessary if I vacuum my carpets regularly?



The short answer is yes. "A carpet can still be incredibly dirty even if it looks clean on the surface. Carpets can harbour harmful allergens, such as mould and dust mites, deep within their fibres, and these will stay put regardless of how much it's vacuumed. While routine vacuuming works well for surface debris, a professional carpet cleaning session is typically needed at least once a year to keep a carpet truly clean and healthy."



Other questions included address the pros and cons of rental machines and whether professional cleaning really is worth the cost (it is!)



As an independent Canadian-owned team of carpet cleaners in Vancouver , Angelo's FabriClean combines almost 30 years of experience with a natural cleaning process and environmental products that make any house cleaner and fresher. Specialized rug cleaning and mending services are also available.



To learn more or book a session, visit Angelo's FabriClean and request a complimentary carpet cleaning quote today.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, log on to https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



