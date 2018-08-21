Carpet Cleaning Can Irritate Allergy Sufferers Warn Carpet Cleaners at Angelo's FabriClean

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --As a group of Vancouver carpet cleaners, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean are familiar with all methods of carpet cleaning, as well as their advantages and disadvantages. For allergy sufferers, it's a little-known fact that different types of carpet cleaning can affect them. Some types of carpet cleaning should be avoided by those suffering from allergies and asthma.



Not all steam cleaning is created equal. Often what is referred to as steam cleaning is, in fact, a process known as hot water extraction. While this can be an effective cleaning method, it also has its share of drawbacks, particularly for allergy sufferers.



For example, if someone is allergic to mould or dust mites, it's important to keep the room humidity low. But wet cleaning methods will get below the surface fibres and dampen the carpet pad as well, taking longer to dry and giving mould and mildew time to find a grip unless the room is properly ventilated or the humidity is low.



Hot water extraction methods can have problems beyond allergens. They may leave behind a chemical residue, and some furniture may end up staining the carpets with dyes (or even rust if there is exposed metal). In short, unless it's a very dry and warm day, hot water extraction cleaning can have its drawbacks.



Therefore, it's important to consult the professionals before getting a carpet cleaned. Professionals will take the room and ventilation into account before they even start. Proper cleaning using quality cleaning products, along with moisture control, can suppress bacterial and fungal growth. Contact Angelo's today to learn more about carpet cleaning in Vancouver. With technicians who have the training and experience to detect mould or other allergen growth, they can make sure that your carpet cleaning efforts really leave your carpets clean.



