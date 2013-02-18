Sacramento Carpet Cleaning Services Announce New Spring Cleaning Specials

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2013 --Carpet Cleaning of Sacramento is pleased to announce a new spring special which covers three areas for only $75.00. Typically this service can cost $90.00 for three rooms. Clients have always been more than pleased with the services that they offer. They also provide cover tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning and spot and stain removal services.



Sacramento Carpet Cleaning has been working in the local area for over 15 years. They pride themselves in offering steam cleaning solutions for carpeting and upholstery which cleans, disinfects and offers distinct carpet cleaning services. Steam cleaning solutions help to loosen dirt without the harsh chemicals. Steam cleaning offered by Sacramento Carpet Cleaning services ensures that homes are free of leftover chemical residues.



Additionally, carpet cleaning with steam services retains the look and youthful appearance of upholstery and carpet. It is the perfect way to keep carpets in great shape. The gentle process of Sacramento Carpet Cleaning services steam cleaning starts with natural cleaning products. Then the equipment is heated to a certain temperature. The equipment then uses heat to disinfect, remove stains and clean upholstery. The process also can restore the feeling of new to older carpeting.



Besides the new spring specials Sacramento Carpet Cleaning provides excellent coupons and sales on their website Carpetcleaningsacramento.com. In addition, Sacramento Carpet Cleaning services offers stain removal services. These services use the high temperatures that equipment can provide to break down the bonds of dirt particles on upholstery. Therefore, the steam cleaning process actually will break down adhesive bonds naturally without the use of harsh chemicals.



Typically carpet cleaning services are based on an area of 250 sq.Carpet cleaning Sacramento charges $29.99 per area. The spring special will cover three areas for a reduced rate making it a great opportunity to get homes ready for spring. With several locations in the Sacramento area Carpet cleaning was never so easily available. The company is family owned and has been for over 15 years and prides itself of experience and value.



