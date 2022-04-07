Carpet Cleaning Services in Vancouver: How to Preserve a Persian Rug

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2022 --The team at Angelo's FabriClean offers carpet cleaning services in Vancouver, including care for rare and beautiful pieces, like beautiful Persian rugs. Check out a few professional tips to care for and preserve these heirloom pieces. For more, go to https://inhomecleaning.ca/blog/How-to-Preserve-Persian-Rug-Area-Rug-Care-and-Cleaning-Tips



The Persian rug delights and surprises with its contrast of colours and the beauty of the prints. Despite its modest origins in the nomadic tribes of Persia, who used them as blankets, Persian rugs today are luxury pieces that convey a lot of personality and style for decoration.



However, these rugs require special care to preserve the weft and colour. Washing with water and detergent can cause irreversible damage. That's why using a professional carpet cleaning service in Vancouver is always advisable.



With quality area rugs, it is vital to eliminate dust and bacteria using processes and products that keep the colour intact. An area rug cleaning professional, the technicians at Angelo's also use scrubbing techniques thar preserve the delicate weave while revitalizing its beauty and vibrancy.



Tips for Ongoing Care



After a Persian rug has been professionally cleaned, vacuuming once a week can help remove dirt and pet hair. If possible, try to keep the rug in an area shaded from direct sunlight, which can cause fading. Another useful tip is keeping the rug clear of heavy furniture, which can damage the fibres permanently. If heavy furniture is a factor, rotate the rug to prevent deep marks from forming.



Carpet Cleaning for All Kinds of Rugs and Carpets



For all kinds of upholstery and textiles, Angelo's FabriClean has professionals specialized in cleaning and sanitizing rugs, including Persian, antique, sisal, and more. In addition, they offer pick-up and delivery. Request a free estimate today.



Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



