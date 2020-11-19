Carranza Roofing and Remodeling Has Been Named One of the "Best Roofers in Philadelphia" by expertise.com

Bridgeport, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --Carranza Roofing and Remodeling is excited to announce that they have been named one of the "Best Roofers in Philadelphia" by Expertise.com, a website focused on connecting people with the best local experts.



"We are very honored to have been recognized as one of the top roofing leaders in our state," said President of Carranza Roofing & Remodeling Barbara Carranza. "We started our business over 17 years ago to make a difference in our world first, by giving back to those in need and secondly, by giving our customers peace of mind. We hope that our efforts have done just that. We have withstood several economic downturns including COVID-19 by putting God first in our lives and in our business. This award proves that if you put others first above yourself, success will follow. We want to thank God and our amazing team at Carranza, without them this would not be possible."



Expertise.com scored Philadelphia Roofers on more than 25 variables across five categories, and analyzed the results to give their readers a hand-picked list of the best.



The five categories included:



Availability - Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored.

Qualifications - Building customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and awards.

Reputation - A history of delighted customers and outstanding service.

Experience - Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education.

Professionalism - Providing service with honesty, reliability, and respect.



About Carranza Roofing & Remodeling

Carranza Roofing & Remodeling is a family-owned and operated company located near Philadelphia. It has been serving the community as a reliable contractor since 2003, specializing in residential Roofing services. The company provides full roof replacements, roof repairs, roof coatings, inspections, preventative maintenance, gutter replacements and gutter cleanings. Carranza primarily installs GAF and CertainTeed roofing systems.