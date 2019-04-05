Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2019 --Carranza Roofing and Remodeling of Bridgeport, PA has won "Best Of Customer Service" on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. The family owned and operated Roofing and Remodeling firm was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.1 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.



The Best Of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2018. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.



A "Best Of Houzz 2019" badge will appear on winners' profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.



"Carranza Roofing and Remodeling is truly grateful to receive this 2018 Houzz award. We could not have accomplished it without our amazing team who work so hard and are dedicated. We will continue to strive to give our customers top notch customer service and workmanship."- said Barbara Carranza, CEO of Carranza Roofing and Remodeling.



"Best of Houzz is a true badge of honor as it is awarded by our community of homeowners, those who are hiring design, remodeling and other home improvement professionals for their projects," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "We are excited to celebrate the 2019 winners chosen by our community as their favorites for home design and customer experience, and to highlight those winners on the Houzz website and app."



Follow Carranza Roofing and Remodeling on Houzz https://www.houzz.com/pro/carranzaremodeling/carranza-roofing-and-remodeling



About Carranza Roofing and Remodeling

Carranza Roofing & Remodeling is a family owned and operated company and are committed to quality with beautiful craftsmanship. They have honest, experienced crews that work with integrity and will meet you with a smile. The team at Carranza Roofing & Remodeling takes great pride in meeting the needs of their customers. For more information, visit carranzacontracting.com.



About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.