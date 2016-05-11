Carrboro Chiropractic Office Welcomes New Front Desk Receptionist

Carrboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Neville Chiropractic Center is pleased to welcome a new member to their Carrboro, NC office. Rachel is the new front desk receptionist and comes to Neville Chiropractic Center with years of experience in the healthcare field. Rachel is a pleasure to work with and helps all patients feel welcome while answering any questions they have about the practice or the services offered. Along with the rest of the staff at Neville Chiropractic Center, Rachel is committed to serving patients with gentle, quality care.



Dr. Wanda Neville and her staff at Neville Chiropractic Center serve patients in the Carrboro and Chapel Hill areas who are experiencing pain or other health ailments that prevent them from living their lives to the fullest. Dr. Neville is known for using a "whole person approach" when treating her patients, looking for the underlying causes of certain conditions or ailments rather than just treating the symptoms that the patient is experiencing.



Dr. Neville's chiropractic approach uses a gentle method of spinal adjustment called the Activator Method which utilizes a low-force precise adjustment to bring the patient's spine back into alignment. This method also helps improve their nervous and musculoskeletal functions. In addition to the Activator Method, Dr. Neville uses electrical muscle stimulation, traction tables, ultrasound therapy, and heated water massage tables to promote the healing process for her patients.



Patients with a variety of different health conditions and musculoskeletal ailments can find relief with Dr. Neville's methods. She and her staff treat conditions like back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, hip pain, ankle joint problems, plantar fasciitis, sports injuries, migraines, and more. Neville Chiropractic Center is a participating provider for Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC and also now accepts financing with Care Credit.



About Dr. Wanda Neville

Dr. Neville has been treating patients in the Carrboro and Chapel Hill community for more than 30 years. Originally from Indiana, she completed her chiropractic degree at the National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, Illinois.



For more information about Neville Chiropractic Center or the services they offer to help patients achieve a healthy, pain-free lifestyle, please visit http://www.NevilleChiropractic.com.