Carroll's Online Business Launches Website Featuring Quality Music Gear

Nashville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --John Carroll is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.WayToListen.com. The website offers a wide variety of music gear including car audio systems, CD players and boom boxes, DJ equipment, stereo headphones, musical instruments, PA systems, speakers, and vintage turntables. Carroll was inspired by the crucial role that music plays in so many people's lives to give us melodies that pierce through the trials of our day and help us find refreshment or capture human emotion at its finest. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Carroll wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can have their favorite melodies surrounding them wherever they are.



There are many excellent music products featured within the merchandise of WayToListen.com. The website carries items including car audio systems such as Bluetooth enabled BOSS audio systems with DVD, MP3, and CD functionality and Quantum FX radio systems with an MP3 and USB receiver; speakers including Bluetooth rechargeable party speakers with lights and sleek Bluetooth tower speakers with built-in subwoofer; vintage turntables including Pyle retro turntables with radio, cassette player, and MP3 functionality as well as classic horn phonograph turntables with PC recording; and more. In the future, Carroll plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Carroll regarding each and every transaction made on WayToListen.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a portable Bluetooth PA speaker to keep the energy going at their next party or lightweight stereo earbuds to retreat into their own world filled with music from their iPhone or laptop.



To complement the main website, Carroll is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheWayToListenReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to music gear in general such as mixing tunes effortlessly with DJ equipment for sale, using car audio accessories to make sitting in traffic much more enjoyable, and experiencing ultimate weekend relaxation with a surround sound speaker system. Carroll hopes to give valuable tips and information on letting music be a ray of light in the midst of a hectic day with quality products.



About WayToListen.com

WayToListen.com – a division of Carroll's Online Business – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur John Carroll.



John Carroll

http://www.WayToListen.com

229-771-9964



iePlexus, Inc.