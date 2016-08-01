Carson & Kyung ALC Welcomes New Attorney Brian Lopez

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Carson & Kyung, A Law Corporation, is pleased to announce the addition of immigration attorney, Brian Lopez. Brian will be focusing on family-based immigration, deportation and waivers of inadmissibility. He has a passion for assisting families with their immigration issues because of his family's own history of immigration to the United States from Mexico.



Carson & Kyung ALC's immigration practice has been burgeoning. "Immigration laws are constantly changing," says Peter Kyung, co-founder of Carson & Kyung ALC. "We needed the help and are very excited to have such an experienced immigration attorney join our team."



Brian has over three years of immigration experience and a strong commitment to the community. Brian frequently gives back and has volunteered with Univision, Mexican Consulate of Sacramento, Guatemalan Consulate of San Francisco Consulado Movil, U.C. Davis, California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation, Cruz Reynoso Bar Association, and McGeorge School of Law.



"Our attorneys have an excellent reputation in the legal community and outstanding reviews from the public," says Trevor Carson, co-founder of Carson & Kyung ALC. "Brian is a perfect fit for our firm and will further our mission to change the face of the legal profession by serving the community with open arms."



About Carson & Kyung

Carson & Kyung, ALC provides a wide range of legal services to clients in the greater Sacramento region, as well as throughout the United States and internationally. The firm's major practice areas include, bankruptcy, business, immigration, litigation, and personal injury. Carson & Kyung ALC's family-based immigration practice includes immigration through family members, citizenship & naturalization, fiance and spousal visas, Violence Against Women Act visas, victims of crime visas, victims of human trafficking, and asylum. Carson & Kyung ALC's employment-based immigration includes EB, L-1 and H-1B visas. The firm is located in Sacramento at 900 Howe Avenue, Suite 230 Sacramento California 95825.



For more information, please visit www.carsonkyung.com.