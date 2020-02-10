Carson Wentz's Wheels at the Philadelphia Car Show Courtesy of Gary Barbera

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2020 --Modernizing Smart Recycling Applications and Infrastructure

While visiting the Philadelphia Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center be sure to discard your trash and recyclables into the BarberaCares Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks located directly on all corners of the PA Convention Center on Arch Street, Broad Street, Race Street, 13th Street Philadelphia.



Gary Barbera on the Boulevard and his Barbera Cares Program doubled-down their efforts to keep the streets of Philadelphia litter free while subsidizing the costs of recycling. Barbera's Bigbelly transforms public space waste management with a cloud-connected system. Smart waste Stations communicate real-time status to an actionable web-based software. Communities benefit from optimized & streamlined operations, beautified public spaces & reduced carbon footprint. All while providing their Public Service Announcement with the Barbera Bear – Don't Text and Drive freshened up artwork



Barbera Cares Programs strategically chose the locations WHERE THE PEOPLE ARE for their Solar-Powered Recycling Kiosks to efficiently maximize their use for litter disposal and cleanliness and optimization of visual appeals for charitable support and Don't Text and Drive PSA's in densely populated areas. Choosing locations on the Avenue of the Arts near the Kimmel Center which welcomes thousands of visitors annually, City Hall Courtyard where our city representatives and other city employees sit outside during breaks, and many other locations on South, Chestnut, Walnut Streets and Penn Square as well as Rittenhouse Square and the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Programs are working to bring these state of the art "trash" cans to underserved areas of the city as well.



